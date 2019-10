Del Taco and Taco Bell are handing out free tacos today in celebration of Game 7 of the World Series.

People can come to any Del Taco location anytime today to nab The Del Taco or a Beyond Taco for free. Free tacos are also available through the Del Taco app.

Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco per customer between 2-6 p.m. today. The taco is also available on the Taco Bell app and through online ordering.