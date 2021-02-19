Del Taco opens newest location on Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Del Taco is open for business in southwest Bakersfield.

The restaurant is located at 11409 Stockdale Highway, across from The Park at Riverwalk. This is the 10th location in Bakersfield.

Del Taco is offering a few deals to celebrate the opening. You can get a free small drink with the purchase of an Epic Fish Burrito today. The restaurant is also offering a buy one, get one free deal on Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burritos between Feb. 24 and 26.

The new location will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. for late-night service.