BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At the corner of East Panama Lane and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard students at Del Oro High School stepped on campus for the first time.

Del Oro is the first new high school in the Kern High School District to open since 2008 and pulls students from South Bakersfield, Lamont and Arvin.

The multimillion-dollar campus includes state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three-court gymnasium and a 25-hundred-seat stadium.

Staff and district officials say the campus, paid for through Measure K, is an investment in an overlooked community.

As students stepped on campus for the first time, some were buzzing about the opportunity to make this new school their own.

“We get to make what this school is going to be considered. There are “bad” schools, there are “good” schools, but in reality, it’s not the building, it’s the people. I think we are the ones to make the school what it is,” Mia Zepeda, an incoming freshman at Del Oro, said.

Mia Zepeda and her peers are in a unique situation, Del Oro only has a freshman and sophomore class at this time.

So as those students grow, the school will grow with them.