BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is opening Del Oro High School, the district’s 19th school, in a few weeks, according to the district.

The district said, Del Oro was built on 58 acres and is to include a new state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces, a three-court gym and a 25-hundred seat stadium.

The construction of the new school is paid in part through Measure K, a bond measure passed by Kern County voters in 2016, according to the district.

Del Oro High School is located on East Panama Lane near South MLK Drive in South Bakersfield.