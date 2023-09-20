BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Del Oro High School FFA Charter is being presented with a $1,500 check from Kern Energy Thursday morning, according to the Kern High School District.

According to high school district officials, the check will be presented in celebration of National Teach Ag Day.

The contribution aims to foster educational growth and will help in sending Del Oro High School students to their first National FFA convention in Indiana.

In a news release Gail Bentley, Principal of Del Oro High School said:

Del Oro is very appreciative of the partnership with Kern Energy. Being in our area, we reached out to them even before the school was built. Their industry is represented on our mosaic wall out front. Partnering with the industry in our area is important to connect students with those organizations. We appreciate the engagement of Kern Energy, especially for our Ag Students, to extend learning beyond the classroom. Bentley

The FFA Charter will be presented with the check at Del Oro High School on Thursday morning.