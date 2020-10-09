Deja Vu Showgirls announces mass layoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deja Vu Showgirls said it has laid off 84 employees as the coronavirus continues to impact its running and it can’t operate at full capacity.

The layoffs include 55 entertainers, 17 waitstaff, seven security guards, two floor staff, two managers and one cashier, according to a WARN notice from Grapevine Entertainment released Friday. The layoffs are expected to be temporary.

“This action is necessary due to the unprecedented and ongoing State of Emergency in California related to the coronavirus global pandemic,” the notice says. The club is located at 1524 Golden State Ave.