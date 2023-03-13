BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of $219,800 in attorney fees has been awarded in one of several defamation lawsuits filed by former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison.

Superior Court Judge Eric Bradshaw earlier this month granted a defense motion awarding the fees to Rancho Santa Fe-based Limandri & Jonna LLP. The firm represented Stephen Brady, president of activist group Roman Catholic Faithful, in a defamation suit brought by Harrison.

“We respect the court’s ruling,” attorney Paul Jonna said Monday, adding they had argued but were denied higher out-of-county rates because Brady found it difficult to obtain local counsel due to Harrison’s popularity.

Harrison attorney Craig Edmonston blamed the fees on an appellate court ruling that resulted in the suit being dismissed last year.

“In my humble opinion, the appellate court got it wrong,” he said.

Harrison, former pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church, denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct which arose in 2019 but resigned from the priesthood after he said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno would no longer let him perform the functions of a priest.

Harrison argued Brady and former monk Ryan Gilligan made “false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous” statements about him, but an appellate court ruled the statements were protected free speech and simply repeated language contained in emails or letters sent to law enforcement.

A separate suit brought against Gilligan was dismissed at the same time as the Brady suit. A hearing regarding attorney fees in that case is scheduled March 24.

Edmonston said it’s unlikely Harrison can pay the fees.

“He spent his entire life in the church, and he was compensated slightly above subsistence,” the attorney said.

A settlement was reached in a suit Harrison brought against the Diocese of Fresno. Edmonston said he could not comment on the settlement and no attorney fees will be paid in that case.