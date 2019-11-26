Camp Hamilton to cook deep pit turkeys

Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park is ready for it’s annual holiday meal with its Thanksgiving deep pit. Members and community organizations donate turkeys to veterans in need, including those who are homeless.

Turkeys will be donated to the camp on Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving. They will be dropped off and properly labeled by 4 p.m.

Last year, many veterans were given turkeys, but they had nowhere to cook them. This year, volunteers will deliver turkeys and be home by 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

If you are interested in participating in this year’s thanksgiving deep pit, visit their website, camphamilton.org.

