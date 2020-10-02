Decorated WWII veteran Walter Easley laid to rest Friday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Decorated WWII veteran Walter Easley was remembered Friday afternoon at Mission Family Mortuary after passing at 96 years old on Sept. 23.

Easley served in the United States Army in WWII during the landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. He was awarded the French Legion of Honour Medal in 2017.

Easley is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eileen, as well as five brothers and a grandson. He is survived by his three sisters, three daughters, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Donations in Easley’s memory can be made to Mill Creek Christian Church at 1660 S Street.

