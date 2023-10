BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Families and little ones are invited to attend the Beale Memorial Library Thursday for a trick-or-treat decorating event in preparation for the weekend’s Halloween activities.

The event will help children ages six to eleven get ready for the big day. Stop by the library between 4 to 6 p.m. to customize a bag to collect all your goodies on Halloween.

The decorating station will be happening in the Children’s Area inside the library.