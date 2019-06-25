Decomposing body found in vehicle on Highway 395

An investigation is underway after a body was found in a vehicle near Ridgecrest.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Highway 395 and Brown Road around 1:15 Saturday afternoon. When deputies arrived they found a decomposing body inside a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and KCSO has not determined whether or not this is a homicide. The identity and cause of death with be determined by the coroners office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.