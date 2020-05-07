Decision on whether to hold Village Fest will be made in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Village Fest organizers say a decision will be made in July on whether the event will be held this year.

“The board of trustees is considering scaling down the event to allow more social distancing, requiring temperature checks for admission as well as taking other precautions to protect participants while attending,” said a news release sent Thursday morning.

The event has been held annually for the past 25 years and raises money for the Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment, a local nonprofit that awards grants to groups specializing in helping children. CARE has recently awarded more than $37,000 to local charities including $10,000 each to League of Dreams and the Boys & Girls Club, the release said.