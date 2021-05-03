Decision on Village Fest coming in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A determination on whether Village Fest will be held this year won’t be made until June, organizers say.

Jim Luff, president of the Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment Foundation, said the board is watching to see what the governor’s orders will be regarding capacity. The board remains optimistic, he said, but it wants the event to be safe and comply with health recommendations.

Village Fest is regularly scheduled the first Saturday after Labor Day and raises money to award grants to local nonprofit groups that serve children. C.A.R.E. still has more than $1 million in the bank to grant local requests for funding.

The event draws thousands of attendees and features samples from dozens of breweries, wineries and restaurants.