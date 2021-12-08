Debris removal program in place for residents affected by French Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The flames of the French Fire are out, but the cleanup continues for people living in the Kern River Valley impacted by the summer wildfire.

The fire ripped through the area in August and burned more than 26,000 acres. Now state and local officials have created a program to clear out all the ash, burned trees and other hazardous materials that were left behinf in the area.

Officials will also test for potential hazards so residents can safely rebuild.

If you are looking for help and need the assitance, you can call 661-862-8740.