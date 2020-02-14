Debit cards will soon be available for WIC participants in Kern County

A new debit card for the California Women, Infants and Children program will soon be available in Kern County, according to the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

The WIC Card, which will be available to residents on Feb. 18, will replace the paper food checks that participants currently have to use, making for a faster and easier way to issue food benefits and improve the shopping experience for WIC families and grocers.

“It’s going to be nice to finally have a card to use in the store. I’m excited,” said local WIC participant Allison Miller. “It’s going to be a life-changer because now I can actually go to a store and just buy a few groceries instead of having to buy all of them at once.”

Along with the card comes a new app that allows participants to check available food benefits and verify WIC items using a barcode scanner.

“The California WIC app will facilitate the participants’ in-store experience. It will make it easier for the participants to find out what they can buy and what they cannot buy before going to the register,” said Blanca Arreola, local vendor liaison for CAPK WIC. “Participants are now more in control of the items that they decide to buy or not during their shopping trip.”

Arreola also believes the new card and app will benefit WIC vendors, as they will make it easier for cashiers to scan items and process the sale.

The California WIC app is available to download in the Apple App or Google Play stores.