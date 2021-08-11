Debate continues on mask mandate for kids in schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The debate continues in Kern County over whether kids should be required to mask up before heading back to school.



The Kern High School District, the Rosedale Union School District and the Panama Buena Vista Union School District had their rooms filled with parents and teachers, most of them, advocates for the “Let Them Breathe” movement.

Families and teachers voiced their frustrations with school boards across Kern county about the state mandate requiring kids to wear masks. Protestors said they want a “mask choice” option for families.

“We’re just advocating for mask choice,” Tameka Bluebaugh a Kern mother said. “We’re not asking for them to remove masks completely.”

Rosedale Union School District says a “mask choice option” for students would break the law.

“We have to uphold the laws and I’m telling you these are laws. I got from a lawyer, I got it in writing,” Michael Spickler the President of Rosedale Union School District said.

Meanwhile some at the meeting supported the mask rule fearing another COVID spike could shut schools again or worse, kill their kids.

The Rosedale Union School district instead voted unanimously to pen a letter requesting the state legislature overturn the mask mandate.