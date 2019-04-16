Deaths of man and woman in Lamont ruled a murder-suicide
LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) -- The deaths of a man and woman found fatally shot in Lamont have been ruled a murder-suicide by the coroner's office.
Cristina Isabel Munoz, 51, died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death is a homicide, according to coroner's officials, and Eduardo Hilario Iniguez, 48, died by suicide from a gunshot wound.
The two died at 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Collison Street, according to the coroner's office.
