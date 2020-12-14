Death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison dies after being found unresponsive in cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGET) – A condemned inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died after being found unresponsive in his cell this morning.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they found Noel Jesse Plata at around 3:50 a.m. Staff performed life-saving measures and outside medical assistance was summoned. However, he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The department said while no foul play is suspected, Plata’s death is under investigation and the exact cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Plata, 45, was admitted to the prison from Orange County in 1999 to serve a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with the use of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and using a firearm.

The CDCR said while serving the life term, Plata and his crime partner, Ronald Tri Tran, were convicted of first-degree murder and, in 2008, were both sentenced in Orange County to death for the 1995 murder of Linda Park.

Plata and Tran were admitted onto death row on Aug. 26, 2008. There are currently 710 people on California’s death row, according to the department.