Death of Wasco State Prison inmate being investigated as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California state prison officials said the death of a Wasco State Prison inmate who was allegedly attacked by two other inmates Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said Jose Mendoza, 33, died of his injuries following an attack by two others Wednesday night.

Two inmates identified as Jose Carrera, 23 and Erik Sabaiz, 24, officials say beat Mendoza with their fists at around 7:45 p.m. at the Wasco prison. Mendoza fell, hit his head and lost consciousness, officials said in a statement. Medical staff attempted life-saving procedures, but Mendoza was pronounced dead less than hour later.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office and Wasco State Prison Investigatinve Services Unit are investigating the incident.

Mendoza was serving a one-year, four month term since February for possession of a firearm by a felon or addict.

Carrera and Sabaiz are “second strikers,” prison officials said.