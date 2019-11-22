Death of man who stopped breathing while in CHP custody has been ruled an accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of a man who died during California Highway Patrol custody in August has been ruled an accident.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Jason Gonzalez’ cause of death is complications from physical restraint with neck compression, along with the methamphetamine and phencyclidine that was in his system. Gonzalez also had hypertensive heart disease, the department said.

Gonzalez had been detained by the CHP on Aug. 30 on Highway 58 east of Union Avenue after he attacked deputies who approached him for walking barefoot on the highway, according to the department.

However, the CHP said at one point he stopped breathing and was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment. He later died on Sept. 4.