‘Dear White People’ star Ashley Blaine Featherson to deliver virtual lecture at CSUB

Ashley Blaine Featherson attends the Netflix original series “Dear White People Vol. 2” premiere screening at the Arclight Hollywood on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ashley Blaine Featherson, star of the acclaimed Netflix series “Dear White People,” will deliver a virtual lecture at Cal State Bakersfield later this month.

The Kegley Institute of Ethics said the free Zoom lecture, titled “Turning Your Trials Into Triumphs”, will be held at 6 p.m. at April 23. Featherson is an actress, singer and producer who will be speaking to issues of empowerment, hard work, self-discovery and acceptance

“Though she notes that positivity does not come easily, especially as a black actress, Featherson’s positivity is infectious and is felt in every interaction with her,” CSUB said. “She attributes her confident outlook on life due to divine alignment with her purpose: Changing the world through her artistry and serving as a resource for women of color.”

Besides being known for “Dear White People,” Featherson is also known for co-creating the 2014 web series “Hello Cupid” and her starring role in the 2019 Sundance series “Leimart Park.”

“In line with our KIE mission, we are excited to host this inspirational talk for our CSUB students and greater community during this trying time,” said KIE Director Dr. Michael D. Burroughs. “With the continuing need for social distancing, we hope that this event will contribute to a feeling of coming together as one community.”

The Zoom event link for this lecture is available​ ​here​, as well as on all KIE social media channels.