BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With Veterans Day arriving Friday, the following businesses are offering deals for veterans locally and nationally.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering veterans and military personnel a free dine-in meal on Friday, according to the general manager in Bakersfield. The restaurant emphasizes that these are full entrees and not mini pizzas.

Veterans and active-duty service members can choose from a menu that includes pasta dishes, salads and pizzas.

GET Bus

GET Bus is offering free rides to veterans throughout November. Riders must provide their military ID when boarding.

The services do not include Get’s On-Demand Microtransit service.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm will be offering discounted tickets for veterans, fire and law enforcement officers in November and early December.

According to organizers, retired or active personnel can purchase tickets for themselves and up to five other people for $19.99 per person on the theme park website or in person, not including taxes and fees.

The ticket deal is available Monday through Thursday until Nov. 17, and from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15.

Visitors must show proof of U.S military service to receive the discount.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Starting at 10:30 a.m. from Friday through Sunday Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer free park admission, food and parking to all retired military, active-duty personnel and veterans.

To receive this discount you must present valid military ID.

The theme park organizers announced there will be events for the weekend celebration including an honorary swearing-in ceremony, and U.S military performing the national anthem during the park opening.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Veterans Day BJ’s is offering current and former military personnel a complimentary meal from an exclusive menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage, according to the restaurant.

To receive this offer you must present a military ID and dine in.

The exclusive menu includes the Bacon-Guacamole Deluxe, Deep Dish Ziti, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, BJ’s Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich and more.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel on Friday is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to active duty military and veterans, according to the restaurant.

To receive this offer you must present proof of military service.

This offer is available online and in store. Use the code VETSDAY22 at checkout.

If you know of any more Veterans Day deals, send us an email at 17News@kget.com.