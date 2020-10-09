Deaf woman settles lawsuit against Kern in which she claimed she was held in custody 5 days without interpreter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deaf woman has settled a lawsuit against Kern County and the sheriff’s department in which she said she was not provided an American Sign Language interpreter during five days she spent in custody in 2017.

The settlement was reached last month, according to court documents, and a judge dismissed the case Thursday.

Messages left for Mello’s attorney, Greg W. Garrotto, and the county counsel’s office on Friday were not immediately returned. The documents don’t reveal the settlement amount.

The suit alleged civil rights violations and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act in connection with Mello’s arrest Nov. 30, 2017. Deputies came to her apartment and refused to communicate with her through writing after she asked for an ASL interpreter, according to the suit.

Mello was taken to jail, where she was booked and held until Dec. 5, 2017. At no time, the suit says, was she provided with an ASL interpreter to explain the charges against her “nor was she advised of her rights in a fashion she could understand,” the suit says.

No charges were filed against Mello, according to court records.