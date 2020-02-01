Deadly shooting victim from Delano identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The victim of a fatal shooting in Delano, Friday night, has been identified as Adam Rene Guillen, 21, of Delano.

Guillen was involved in a deadly shooting Friday night on County Line Road and Hiett Avenue in Delano at around 11 p.m. Guillen and four others were gathering at a memorial of a victim of a November fatal vehicle collision when they were shot from behind, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.

Guillen’s death marks Kern County’s 12th homicide and ninth due to gunfire this year according to our KGET Homicide Tracker.

At this time Delano PD does not have any suspect description, but are looking for the suspect vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Delano PD at 661-721-3377.

Guillen’s cause of death is pending and will be released at a later date by the coroner’s office.