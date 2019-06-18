Deadly shooting on Tony Street sparked by ‘rude comments,’ report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those who walked along Tony Street in east Bakersfield knew what to expect from Bryan Lee Redman, according to a female quoted in court documents.

The female, whose name and age are redacted from the documents, told police Redman, 59, stood in his yard and made “rude comments” to everyone, even juveniles.

In her case, he sometimes made sexually suggestive remarks or used racist terms, the documents say she told police.

The female ignored him.

On May 26, two others didn’t, according to the documents.

Veronica Perez, 18, and Michael Angel Cervantes, 26, are charged with murder in Redman’s shooting death.

The unidentified female was picked up by Perez the evening of May 25 and taken to a house where about a dozen people were drinking, according to her statement in the documents. She got drunk, passed out and when she woke up Perez and another person were driving her home early the following morning.

They dropped her off, the female told police, and Redman was outside. He yelled at her as she walked to and entered her residence, the documents say.

The female told police entered her residence and laid down. Shortly afterward, she heard gunshots, but didn’t get up to see what had happened. She fell asleep.

The next morning she woke to deputies at her door.

They were called to the neighborhood to a report of a homicide and found Redman dead, shot multiple times. Investigators examined footage taken from a surveillance camera and found it captured the shooting.

The footage shows a white four-door sedan arrive at about 1:51 a.m., the documents say. A female gets out of the back seat and walks north toward a residence.

Another female gets out of the front passenger seat and starts arguing with a man, later identified as Redman, in the front yard of a residence, according to the documents. The female jumps the yard’s chain-link fence and she and Redman continue arguing.

A man then gets out of the sedan’s driver’s seat and approaches the fence. He raises his right arm toward Redman, the documents say. Flashes appear that are consistent with muzzle flashes from a gun.

The female from the front passenger seat and man then get back in the sedan and drive away.

Contacted by detectives the afternoon of May 26, Perez at first said she was drunk and didn’t remember anything, according to the documents. Detectives sensed she was scared. They told her about possible opportunities to assist her if she told the truth.

She later identified the shooter as Cervantes and told investigators she didn’t believe it was necessary for him to shoot Redman, according to the documents.

Before Cervantes was identified, police in the documents said the following of the incident:

“Perez instigated a fight with (Redman) and conspired with an unknown male subject who killed (Redman). (Redman) was unarmed when located and did not appear to be a threat to anybody outside of his locked fence.”

The documents note Perez also lives in the area and she and Redman had dozens of prior arguments.

Perez and Cervantes are next due in court June 26.