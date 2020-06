BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said a person was dead after a crash on Interstate 5 involving a pickup and a big rig.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. and occurred near the Grapevine, according to the CHP. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The No. 1, 2 and 3 lanes were open as of 8:46 p.m., the CHP said.

Officers said it was not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.