TULARE, Calif. (KGET) -- A 23-year-old woman identified earlier this month as a suspect in the killing of a 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday after authorities received an anonymous tip she was hiding out in Cabo San Lucas, Tulare police say.

Alicia Adriana Espinosa was arrested in Mexico on charges unrelated to the homicide and extradited to Los Angeles, where federal marshals turned her over to Tulare detectives, police say. She was booked on suspicion of murder.