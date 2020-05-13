UPDATE: KCSO identifies man killed in crash at S. Union Avenue and Curnow Road

UPDATE (May 13): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed in the collision as 58-year-old Jarnail Singh.

UPDATE: At approximately 8:24 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of an injury collision at the intersection of Curnow Rd. and S. Union Ave.

During the course of the investigation, CHP determined 71-year-old Gurmit Singh Rai, was driving the Nissan Sentra westbound on Curnow Rd and stopped at the stop sign at Union Ave.

CHP said 54-year-old Terry Taylor was driving the Nissan Titan southbound on S. Union Ave at 55 mph, approaching Curnow Rd.

Mr. Rai entered the intersection westbound and failed to notice the Nissan Titan approaching. The front of the Nissan Titan collided into the right front side of the Nissan Sentra, said officers.

According to CHP, the right rear passenger in the Nissan Sentra was not wearing his seat belt. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra sustained minor injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. The right-front passenger in the Nissan Sentra sustained major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. The occupants of the Nissan Titan sustained minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital, said CHP.

Officers said alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in this collision.

—

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol says a person was killed in a crash Tuesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Curnow Road, according to the CHP. A person was pinned inside one of the vehicles.

The coroner was en route as of 9:12 p.m., and the southbound lanes of Union remain closed. It does not appear drugs or alcohol were involved.