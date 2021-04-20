Vehicle went up in flames in deadly crash early Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle caught fire in a deadly crash early Tuesday in northwest Bakersfield, authorities said.

The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. at Olive Drive and Jewetta Avenue. The vehicle that burned was being towed from a Rite Aid parking lot hours later while the other vehicle, an SUV, was in a grassy area past a sidewalk on Olive Drive. Debris was strewn throughout the roadway.

Police identified each driver as a man. The man in the car that ignited died and the other was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

One of the men ran a red light, police said. It’s unclear which driver was at fault.

Police said it’s unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.