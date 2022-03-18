BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a semi-truck and another vehicle collided head-on in what’s believed to be an alcohol-related crash near Enos Lane on Stockdale Highway early Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Stockdale Highway just west of Enos Lane for a crash, according to CHP. When officers arrived the semi-truck and vehicle were blocking both lanes of Stockdale Highway.

The big rig was headed east on Stockdale Highway when the other vehicle drifted into his lane and they collided, officers said. The driver of the other vehicle was killed, according to the CHP. His name had not been released.

A passenger in the vehicle suffered major injuries, officers said. The big rig driver was unharmed.

The CHP did not specify which driver was suspected of drinking, but the big rig driver was not arrested.

The roadway was closed for a couple hours.