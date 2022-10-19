BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are advising drivers to avoid the area of District Boulevard and Ashe Road due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:38 a.m. according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say at least one of the parties involved has died.

It is unknown how long traffic will be impacted in the area, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.