Deadly crash in Shafter, one person taken into custody

Shafter Police responded to a solo vehicle crash early Friday morning around 4:22 a.m.

The crash happened on Santa Fe Way, just south of Burbank Street.

A red pickup truck veered off of the roadway and rolled over.

Officers found Shafter resident, Rene Daniel Chavez, 22, deceased in the vehicle.

The suspected driver, Miguel Palayo Jr. of Shafter, 22, was medically evaluated and arrested for felony DUI.

All lanes of Santa Fe Way were closed between Galpin Street and Burbank Streets as police investigated.

This is an ongoing investigation.