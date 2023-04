BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead in a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 178 east of Inyokern, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on Highway 178 at Pinto Street just before 3:30 p.m., according to the CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of them overturned temporarily blocking lanes.

At least one occupant of the sedan was killed in the crash.