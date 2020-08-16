2 dead, 4 injured in I-5 crash near SR-166 south of Bakersfield

UPDATE (7:06 p.m.) — CHP says two people traveling in an SUV on Interstate 5 were killed after colliding with a pickup truck that lost control trying to avoid debris on the roadway.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-5 just north of SR-166 just after 3 p.m. south of Bakersfield.

According to CHP, the driver of a Ford F-150 truck was traveling southbound on I-5 and swerved to avoid debris in the fast lane. The driver lost control of the truck, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a Honda SUV traveling northbound and another semi truck.

The SUV rolled over and went off the right side of the road and into an orchard. Three other people inside the SUV were hurt and taken to a hospital; One of them suffered major injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

CHP Sgt. Basil Zuniga said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The collision caused a closure of I-5 at the Highway 99 transition for several hours but reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

Zuniga advised motorists to be aware of speeds on the road, to maintain safe braking distances and to check tire pressure during hot weather.

