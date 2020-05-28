CHP investigating deadly head-on collision near Maricopa

Breaking News
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Caltrans says all lanes have reopened following the crash on SR-166.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a semi truck has killed at least one person Thursday afternoon along State Route 166 just east of Maricopa.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. near Pentland Road on SR-166.

It’s unclear what caused the collision.

Caltrans says traffic is under one-way traffic control and it’s unknown when the road will fully reopen.

