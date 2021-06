BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a portion of eastbound Highway 58 is closed because of a deadly collision late Sunday night.

The eastbound onramp to Highway 58 at Broome Road remains closed. A deadly crash was reported along the highway at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

We will update this story as we learn more information.