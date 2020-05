BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcyclist that collided into the back of semi-truck Saturday evening along Interstate 5 near Grapevine Road.

According to CHP, the collision happened just before 7 p.m.

CHP reports the motorcyclist collided into the back of a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road.

Traffic remains slow in the area.

