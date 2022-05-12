BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is extending applications for its Hometown Heroes banner program.

The program was established to honor and recognize active duty military personnel currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces with self-identifying street banners.

The banners will be on display for one year and will include the official military portrait of the honoree, along with their name and military branch they serve.

To qualify, honorees must be active duty military personnel and a current Bakersfield resident, or have an immediate family member who resides in Bakersfield.

The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. on May 13. Applications must be completed and returned with an application fee of $141.30 to Proforma Solutions at 3434 Truxtun Ave.

You can also call 661-633-1117 for more information. You can download an application at this link.