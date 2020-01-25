Deadline for enrolling in Covered California is Jan. 31

If you’re not signed up for health insurance by next Friday, you could be hit with a hefty fine.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31, for Covered California.

It’s the state’s coverage exchange that comes with its own penalty for people who are uninsured.

Covered California director Peter Lee is traveling through California to spread the word. He says if the state tax board determines you can afford insurance, they will penalize you if you aren’t covered when your taxes are filed.

Lee says its something everyone wants to avoid.

“Better than paying that penalty, sign up for insurance that’s more affordable,” he said. “That penalty is a only a nudge to get you to do the right thing. The bigger penalty? Showing up to the emergency room owing 50 grand. That’s a penalty.”

Certified agents in Bakersfield can help people with enrollment.

You can visit Covered California’s website, enter your ZIP code to find the closest agent.