Deadline for Bank of America’s paid Student Leaders internship program closes Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline for submitting applications to Bank of America’s paid Student Leader internship program is fast approaching.

The 2022 application deadline closes Friday, Bank of America said in a news release.

Each year, the bank elects two Bakersfield students to participate in an eight-week paid summer internship program at a local nonprofit. Bank of America selects 300 high school juniors and seniors nationwide to participate, including the two from Bakersfield.

“The program is part of the bank`s investment in youth and young adults — helping them obtain work and leadership experience while making a difference in their communities,” representatives from the bank said.

Last year’s Student Leaders were Aubriel Ruiz from Liberty High School and Aadit Sood from Stockdale High School. The student leaders worked at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Summer Jobs Program.