Deadline extended for submitting video entries for virtual Bakersfield Christmas Parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade committee has extended the deadline for video entries as part of its virtual parade this December.

The deadline for submissions has been pushed back to Nov. 9. The virtual parade, which will be made up of individual videos that will be compiled, will be broadcast on ABC 23 on Dec. 3. from 6-8 p.m. The committee opted to cancel a live parade this year due to COVID-19.

The theme of the virtual parade is the Movies of Christmas, according to the committee. To apply to be included in the event or for more information, visit bcparade.com.