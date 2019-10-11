Deadline extended for 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission supplemental applications

Breaking News
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Due to the public safety power shutoffs, the state auditor is extending the deadline to submit 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission supplemental applications.

Every 10 years, California must re-establish the boundaries of its Congressional, State Senate, State Assembly and State Board of Equalization districts to reflect new population data and shifting populations, the auditor’s website says.

Applicants now have until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20 to submit their application online. It consists of essay questions and requires three letters of recommendation.

“Rather than make all of those affected by the power outages and fires submit requests for recondsideration, we believe extending the deadline … is the right thing to do,” California State Auditor Elaine M. Howle said in a news release.

For more information, go to shapecaliforniasfuture.auditor.ca.gov or call 833-421-7550.

