Deadline approaching for Bank of America’s paid Student Leader internship program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline for submitting applications to Bank of America’s paid Student Leader internship program, where teens work at local nonprofits, is quickly approaching.

The application deadline closes Jan. 29, Bank of America said in a news release. Each year, the bank elects 300 high school juniors and seniors across the country to participate, including two from Bakersfield.

“Last summer, the Student Leaders program was converted to a virtual format, with students working with Kern Community Foundation assisting with the preparation of the 2021 Community Giving Guide, a publication KCF uses to connect potential donors and volunteers with causes they feel passionate about, and learning firsthand how to work in local organizations,” the release said.

To apply, click here.