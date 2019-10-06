DEAD WOMAN OUTSIDE TOMMY’S LIQUOR STORE IDENTIFIED

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the dead woman found outside of Tommy’s Liquor Store yesterday morning as Sara Marie Bustamante, 38, from Bakersfield.

At 6:41 AM, officers found Bustamante laying on the ground at the back of the store property, on the 2500 Block of South Chester Avenue in Bakersfield.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will conduct a postmortem examination to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This is a developing story.