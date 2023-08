BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dead body was discovered in Taft on Sunday night according to the Taft Police Department.

Taft police confirmed a dead male was found when units arrived to a bus stop near the 500 block of Cascade Place. The body was found by police around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The unidentified man was reportedly dead on scene, according to Taft police.

The cause of death is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates regarding this investigation.