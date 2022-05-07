BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in a burned out building Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Fire crews and investigators were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Potomac Avenue on Friday just before 7:45 p.m. for a possible remains in a burned property. One body was found in the rubble of the building, according to police. It was not immediately clear when the building had burned, or how the person found had died.

The coroner’s office will identify the remains and determine a cause of death at a later time.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.