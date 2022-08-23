BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found in the area where dumpsters are kept behind the Indie Co. gas station and Ben Paca restaurant, according to officials with the Bakersfield Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to the area on the southwest corner of South Oswell Street and East Brundage Lane around 9:58 a.m., according to PulsePoint.

Police on scene told a 17 News photographer that it doesn’t seem to be a suspicious death at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.