BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North Stine Road, north of Stockdale Highway is scheduled for daytime closures on Friday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

The closures are needed to set up reinforcing steel on a bridge column. Residents in the area can detour around the road work by taking Ford Avenue to McDonald Way.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Project said construction schedules can be changed without notice at any time.