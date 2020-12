BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daytime closures are scheduled for Wible Road between Belle Terrace and Brundage Lane on Dec. 21, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Project.

All northbound lanes will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The closure will allow for striping work in the area. Traffic will be detoured through Belle Terrace and H Street onto Brundage Lane.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice at any time.