BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemual Peterson, has been transferred from North Kern State Prison to California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

According to CDCR, Peterson was transferred to CCI in Tehachapi on Oct. 9. to serve his 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in July 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, testified Lanez fired at the back of her feet and yelled at her to dance. She required surgery to remove bullet fragments, according to The Associated Press.

Peterson was convicted of negligent discharge of a gun, assault with a gun and carrying a loaded and unregistered gun.